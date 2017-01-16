FMST to sensitise Aba textile, leather workers, others on local raw materials’ sourcing

Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, will today host a-day sensitisation workshop on local raw materials sourcing and handling of leather, textile, dyeing and finishing chemicals, organised by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology (FMST).

The workshop is targeted at leather and textile dyers, weavers, chemical dealers and other entrepreneurs.

The Federal Ministry of Science and Technology in its drive to diversify the national economy and conserve foreign exchange through import substitution came up with a capital project on the application of indigenous and innovative technologies for value addition and exploitation of specific natural resources.

One of the identified resources is dye, which has wide application in the leather, textile and printing industries, among others. Aba for ages has been known for unprecedented indigenous technological development, entrepreneurial and commercial activities.

The workshop is aimed at sensitising across board, the application of STI in promoting international standardisation of products.

The theme of the conference is – “The role of science, technology and innovation in raw materials sourcing, standardisation of products, safety and hazard prevention in leather, textile, chemical and allied industries in Nigeria.”

Other collaborators of the event, which takes place at NARICT South-East zonal office, on Ikot Ekpene Road, Aba, include Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science Technology, National Research Institute for Chemical Technology, National Board for Technology Incubation and the Raw Materials Research and Development Council for South-East geopolitical zone.

The post FMST to sensitise Aba textile, leather workers, others on local raw materials’ sourcing appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

