FNB hit by second heist – South African Broadcasting Corporation

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


FNB hit by second heist
About R1.7 million as well as valuables kept in safety deposit boxes have been stolen from an FNB Branch in Parktown, Johannesburg. The specialised crime fighting unit, the Hawks, say the incident took place on New Year's Eve, but the matter was only …
