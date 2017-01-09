FNB Takes A Hit As Angry Customer Hangs Sign From Bridge

Everyone rages at their bank from time to time, although usually it ends with a Twitter tirade or a friend rolling their eyes before recounting their own horror story.

Sometimes, though, that rage combines with disposable income and everyone gets in on the fun. Take for example the sign hanging from a bridge over a Jozi highway – not a happy customer.

Here’s what those on the N1 North were greeted with this morning, with the first social media post coming from Brett D:

That’s ‘Flippin Negligent Bankers’, which is both entertaining and saddening that they didn’t see fit to drop the F-Bomb.

The more eagle-eyed out there might notice the FNB tree rocking a machine gun, with this below from TimesLive:

It appeared that the bank’s logo was altered to show an AK-47 in the trademark acacia tree. In the 1990s‚ right-wing groups claimed the assault rifle‚ a map of Africa and a leaping rabbit – thought to be a symbol of the then-banned movement – had been hidden in the bank’s logo.

Not exactly a great start to the year for FNB then – here’s hoping yours is off on sounder footing than both the bank’s and the disgruntled customer.

[source:timeslive]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

