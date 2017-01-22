Focus on job creation, NUF urges new Ohaneze leadership

Enugu – The Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF) has urged the new leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo to focus on job creation to reduce the level of youth unemployment in the South East and South-South zones.

The President of the group, Mr Augustine Chukwudum, gave the advice while speaking in Enugu on Sunday.

NUF is an Igbo socio cultural organisation with membership drawn from Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Imo and Rivers States.

Chukwudum noted that youth unemployment had led to social unrest in the zones and ought to be tackled.

“The new Ohaneze chieftains must work hard to bring back industries and enterprise which will provide thousands of workplaces for the teeming unemployed youths as well as under-employed youths in the zones.

“There is a need for Ohaneze to work with state governments to create an enabling environment for industrialisation and enterprise by ensuring constant electricity, good roads and reduced taxes.

“The governors must invest in agriculture and solid mineral exploitation to get raw materials for the new industries and workplaces,’’ he said.

Chukwudum also urged the new Ohaneze executives to use their expertise in different fields in collaborating with stakeholders in the regions to attract investment.

He noted that investment in the regions had become necessary as the nation was gradually drifting to regionalism.

“With the current drift of the country, we need to find a way to appeal to our illustrious sons and daughters who have invested outside to bring their investment home,’’ he said.

He also congratulated the newly elected Ohaneze Ndigbo executives led by Chief Nnia Nwodo, saying the election was free and fair.

“For emerging victorious in a free and fair election, we commend everybody associated with Ohaneze Ndigbo whose effort in one way or the other contributed to a rancour-free election about a week ago,’’ he said.

