Focus on Winnie Byanyima as Kanyamunyus denied bail

The High Court in Kampala has denied bail to the three “Lugogo murder” suspects Mathew Kanyamunyu, Cynthia Munwangari and Joseph Kanyamunyu.

Justice Elizabeth Kabanda made the ruling Tuesday to a packed court, where focus had turned to Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of Oxfam International and wife of politician Kizza Besigye, who had stood surety for the witnesses.

Hon @Winnie_Byanyima is one of sureties for Kanyamunyu in the bail application @observerug pic.twitter.com/FfOUjZBqM7 — nicholas Bamulanzeki (@bamulanzeki) January 10, 2017

Relatives of the victim Kenneth Akena, and politicians protested outside court, questioned Byanyima’s decision to stand surety for the accused. The politicians, led by controversial MP Odonga Otto, threatened to quit the FDC party led by Besigye, claiming they had been betrayed.

The accused persons had asked to be released on bail on grounds that they are responsible members of society, law abiding and will not abscond if released because they have fixed places of residence in Kampala plus substantial sureties who will ensure that they honor bail conditions.

Kanyamunyu and 2 others denied bail. Decision hinged on Cynthia’s legal status in Uganda and pending committal of the three to high court. — Norbert Mao (@norbertmao) January 10, 2017

Mathew Kanyamunyu is the main suspect in an incident where Akena, 33, was shot on November 13, 2016 in the stomach at Lugogo after a minor car accident. He died a day later at Norvik Hospital, along Bombo road.

The accused are battling charges of murder contrary to section 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act (PCA). According to the Act, any person convicted of murder faces a death penalty.

They were returned to Luzira prison until January 17, 2016 when they are expected to return at Nakawa Magistrate Court for committal to the High Court.

