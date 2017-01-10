Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Focus on Winnie Byanyima as Kanyamunyus denied bail

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in News, Uganda | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
DP president Norbert Mao greets Byanyima while they wait for court to pronounce its self on the Kanyamunyus bail aplocation. PHOTO @bamulanzeki

The High Court in Kampala has denied bail to the three “Lugogo murder” suspects Mathew Kanyamunyu, Cynthia Munwangari and Joseph Kanyamunyu.

Justice Elizabeth Kabanda made the ruling Tuesday to a packed court, where focus had turned to Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of Oxfam International and wife of politician Kizza Besigye, who had stood surety for the witnesses.

Relatives of the victim Kenneth Akena, and politicians protested outside court, questioned Byanyima’s decision to stand surety for the accused. The politicians, led by controversial MP Odonga Otto, threatened to quit the FDC party led by Besigye, claiming they had been betrayed.

The accused persons had asked to be released on bail on grounds that they are responsible members of society, law abiding and will not abscond if released because they have fixed places of residence in Kampala plus substantial sureties who will ensure that they honor bail conditions.

Mathew Kanyamunyu is the main suspect in an incident where Akena, 33, was shot on November 13, 2016 in the stomach at Lugogo after a minor car accident. He died a day later at Norvik Hospital, along Bombo road.

The accused are battling charges of murder contrary to section 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act (PCA). According to the Act, any person convicted of murder faces a death penalty.

They were returned to Luzira prison until January 17, 2016 when they are expected to return at Nakawa Magistrate Court for committal to the High Court.

****

editor@independent.co.ug

The post Focus on Winnie Byanyima as Kanyamunyus denied bail appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.