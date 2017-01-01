FOGMMON fetes less privileged @ Christmas

Gospel artistes in Lagos took time out to share the love and joy of the season with the less privileged on Monday, December 12, in a program tagged: Love at Christmas. The artistes, under the auspices of Fellowship of Gospel Music Ministers of Nigeria (FOGMMON) arrived Bethesda Home for the Blind, Surulere, Lagos in a convoy with gifts and carols.

Addressing the inmates while handing over gift items, Chairman of the Lagos artistes body, Aity Dennis said she was glad they were able to spend time with the Home as caring for the less privileged is one of the core tenets of the Christianity. It was a lively and unforgettable music and inspiration session as the inmates of the Home who call themselves Bethesda Home for the Blessed and the artistes did a collabo in songs of praises.

The visiting artistes were amazed at the joy the inmates exuded in spite of their challenging condition. One of the artistes, Juli Makpo enthused: “We are all still speechless and dumbfounded .We thought we wanted to put a smile on their faces, but they were the ones who ended up putting smiles and joy in our faces. The joy they express and their thankfulness to God is so contagious. I had a paradigm shift. What we gave them is not compared to what we took away from them and the lessons linger on. I am greatly touched.’”

The inmates who enjoyed a dance session led by KSB also appealed for support from Lagos artistes to enable them further their education as well as the opportunity to feature in the concerts held by the artistes. Spokesman for the artistes, Ahide Adum assured that their request will be considered. The inmates and management of the Home expressed their appreciation to the artistes for the gesture and prayed for God’s blessings on them.

FOGMMON, which has as National Chairman, Panam Percy Paul and President, Asu Ekiye, has branches in over 25 states of the Federation, the USA and other nations.