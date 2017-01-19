Following in Verizon’s footsteps, AT&T is raising its activation and upgrade fees

AT&T has followed in the footsteps of Big Red, and is upping the ante on how much it will charge if you want to upgrade or activate a device. Beginning January 20, you’re looking at a $25 charge, up from $20.

The post Following in Verizon’s footsteps, AT&T is raising its activation and upgrade fees appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

