Following in Verizon’s footsteps, AT&T is raising its activation and upgrade fees
AT&T has followed in the footsteps of Big Red, and is upping the ante on how much it will charge if you want to upgrade or activate a device. Beginning January 20, you’re looking at a $25 charge, up from $20.
