Following in Verizon’s footsteps, AT&T is raising its activation and upgrade fees

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

AT&T has followed in the footsteps of Big Red, and is upping the ante on how much it will charge if you want to upgrade or activate a device. Beginning January 20, you’re looking at a $25 charge, up from $20.

The post Following in Verizon's footsteps, AT&T is raising its activation and upgrade fees appeared first on Digital Trends.

