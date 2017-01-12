Food security: Bank of Agric woos graduates, others
In its efforts to fast-track food security in Nigeria, the Bank of Agriculture has liberalized its programmes for young graduates and women with a view to wooing them into agricultural production. To this end, the Bank has fine-tuned its Youth in Agriculture Development in Nigeria (YAN) programme which presently attracts lower interest rates as beneficiaries […]
