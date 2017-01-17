Footage As Table Mountain Fire Rages – Helicopters And Water Bombs [Video+Images]

There’s nothing quite like lying in bed with the acrid smell of smoke enveloping your house to ruin a Monday.

It was all systems go in Vredehoek and surrounding areas last night as a veld fire ran amok, starting near Deer Park at around 9:30PM.

The battle still rages, with this below from TimesLive:

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Theo Layne told TMG Digital that two choppers contracted to the city and one to Table Mountain National Park were working to douse the wildfire‚ and at least 100 firefighters were on scene. He dismissed reports that an evacuation had been ordered in parts of Cape Town’s Deer Park and Vredehoek‚ but said “some residents had left the area on their own accord”.

This video from last night shows how close the fires came to the ‘Tampon Towers’, fanned by incredibly strong winds:

And this:

As of yet the cause of the fire has not determined, but I think we all smell a rat.

Signal Hill on Friday, Vredehoek on Monday, the Deep South last weekend – it’s almost like someone is trying to cause kak around these parts.

More pics from IOL:

For more images check out the excellent Sullivan Photography HERE – some breathtaking shots in that album.

According to EWN two houses were damaged in the blaze, but thankfully no one has been reported injured.

Here’s what ‘hero’ looks like this morning:

That’s right, they must now go to work after spending the night fighting the blaze.

The least we can do is to donate to the cause, because organisations like the VWS need all the financial assistance they can get.

Bank Deposits or EFT Payments can be made to:

Volunteer Wildfire Services

Nedbank

Branch: Foreshore

Branch Code: 108309

Account Number: 1083321226

Or if Snapscan is more your vibe then voila:

Finally, this from the VWS site:

…you can support the VWS every time you shop! MyPlanet partners will donate a percentage of your spend to the VWS, on your behalf without costing you a cent. Get your free MyPlanet card (no monthly fees, no costs to you!) and nominate the Volunteer Wildfire Services. Swipe your card at our partner stores when you shop. They will donate a percentage of your purchases on your behalf.

You can apply for that card HERE.

Keep up the great work, guys and girls – the City of Cape Town really, really digs your vibe.

[sources:timeslive&iol&ewn]

