Football Headlines : All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening

Arsenal are under increasing pressure to meet Alexis Sanchez's wage demands as PSG consider making a formal offer.

Roma rejected a £34.7m bid from Arsenal for centre-back Kostas Manolas last summer, his agent has claimed.

Tottenham have made an enquiry about Nico Gaitan but Atletico Madrid do not want to sell the left-winger.

Roma want Chelsea’s Charly Musonda after missing out on him in the summer.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS Jose Mourinho is planning another major summer outlay as part of his Manchester United rebuild, but he has ruled out any incoming business in January.

LIVERPOOL ECHO Liverpool are eyeing a summer move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt.

Swansea City have entered the race to sign Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho.

Everton are interested in Algerian striker Ishak Belfodil – and are ready to launch a £10.5m bid.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE Newcastle United are set to agree a deal with Bradford City later today to loan out Alex Gilliead to the League One outfit.

Sunderland loan star Adnan Januzaj is the subject of interest from Lyon, according to reports in France.

SUNDERLAND ECHO Fenerbahce are looking to keep on-loan Sunderland forward Jeremain Lens at the club long-term.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL Jordan Ayew could be tempted into a big-money move to China this month

EXPRESS AND STAR Craig Gardner is due to undergo a medical at Birmingham as the midfielder edges toward an exit from West Brom.

STOKE SENTINEL Liverpool have revealed they want a cool £20m for former Stoke City loan target Mamadou Sakho.

Julien Ngoy has shelved any idea of a loan move this month to fight for be part of Mark Hughes’s regular first team plans.

Reports in Ireland suggest that Sunderland and Crystal Palace are going to test Hughes’ resolve about keeping Glenn Whelan.

HULL DAILY MAIL Hull City head coach Marco Silva has confirmed his interest in FC Porto attacking midfielder Evandro.

LEICESTER MERCURY The race to sign Jeff Schlupp is hotting up with reports Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and West Brom are all willing to meet Leicester City’s £12m valuation.

DERBY TELEGRAPH Former Derby County defender Gary Rowett is wanted as the next Nottingham Forest manager, according to reports.

Nottingham Forest have told Championship rivals Newcastle United that Ben Osborn is not for sale.

However, Forest are resigned to losing captain Henri Lansbury, according to reports.

NOTTINGHAM POST Reported Nottingham Forest target Craig Sibbald has been offered a new contract by Falkirk in a bid to keep him at the Scottish Championship club.

Senior scouts from the Premier League’s biggest clubs were at Nottingham Forest’s FA Youth Cup tie at Stoke City with Ben Brereton the player they were most likely there to watch.

Jordan Rhodes is ‘frustrated’ at Middlesbrough as he hopes to seal a move away from the Riverside Stadium this month.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH Michael Keane hopes Burnley’s mid-table position in the Premier League will help them recruit new players during January.

THE DAILY ECHO Claude Puel has admitted the distraction of Jose Fonte’s transfer saga has made it harder for Saints to prepare for tonight’s EFL Cup game against Liverpool.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO Bournemouth have been linked with a surprise loan swoop for Chelsea captain John Terry.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST Swansea City could be about to make their first signing of the January transfer window as they close in on a deal for PSV winger Luciano Narsingh.

WALES ONLINE Aberdeen have knocked back claims they’ve rejected a Cardiff City bid for Jonny Hayes as the Bluebirds continue to chase the winger.

Swansea City are considering a swoop for Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa as a potential replacement for Chelsea target Fernando Llorente, according to reports.

EVENING TIMES Brendan Rodgers will not stand in the way of Nir Bitton if he wishes to leave Celtic in the pursuit of game time.

