Football Headlines : All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening

LONDON EVENING STANDARD Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share Benfica winger Goncalo Guedes scored twice in front of Arsenal scouts this week. There have been rumours that Paris Saint-Germain have done a deal for the 20-year-old, but Arsenal have been assured that is not the case.

Corinthians have made a bid to sign former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba, it has been reported in Brazil.

Watford are looking to hijack Marseille’s move for Montpellier midfielder Morgan Sanson.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has admitted he used to idolise Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney growing up as a child in Nigeria.

Manchester United are confident they will recoup the full £24m outlay from Everton they paid for Morgan Schneiderlin 19 months ago.

United are ready to hold out for a bid of £18m for Memphis Depay before letting him leave Old Trafford this month.

LIVERPOOL ECHO Jordan Henderson, Philippe Coutinho and Joel Matip remain in contention for Liverpool’s trip to Old Trafford on Sunday – with all three training with the squad on Thursday.

Ronald Koeman insists there must be more arrivals – and outgoings – during the January transfer window and declared: “Some players now in the squad don’t have a future for Everton.”

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE Sunderland outcast Sebastian Coates has reiterated his desire to make a permanent switch to Sporting Lisbon.

SUNDERLAND ECHO Adnan Januzaj’s agent has admitted that Lyon are interested in signing the winger – but says he’s enjoying life at Sunderland.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL Aston Villa goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini is returning to Italy after agreeing a long-term loan deal with Atalanta.

EXPRESS & STAR Aston Villa are set to launch a bid for Barnsley’s Conor Hourihane as they prepare to rival Sheffield Wednesday for the midfielder.

THE SENTINEL Mark Hughes shuddered at the thought of Peter Crouch playing against Stoke in the near future and punishing a decision to let him go.

HULL DAILY MAIL West Bromwich Albion have joined the chase for Hull City midfielder Robert Snodgrass.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH Owen Coyle has three potential signings lined up for Blackburn Rovers and revealed he has scoured the international market for new players.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST Luciano Narsingh insists he signed for Swansea City because he believes the Welsh club will be in the Premier League next season.

FULHAM CHRONICLE Dean Smith has remained calm about the way West Ham have publicly courted Brentford striker Scott Hogan.

QPR manager Ian Holloway will be using January to decide whether Brandon Comley will stay in the first team setup at Loftus Road or be loaned out once again to Grimsby.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST Garry Monk insisted he was “not fixated” on winning promotion this season with Leeds.

DERBY TELEGRAPH Any move involving midfielder Henri Lansbury looks unlikely to take place until after the takeover of Nottingham Forest is complete.

EVENING GAZETTE Aitor Karanka says Stewart Downing hasn’t told him he wants to leave Middlesbrough.

WALES ONLINE Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock has defended his decision to terminate the contract of Lex Immers rather than try and get a transfer fee.

IPSWICH STAR Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy says his attempts to bring in fresh faces continue to be knocked back and that his squad is “down to bare bones”.

THE STAR Sheffield Wednesday are considering entering the race to sign Barnsley captain Conor Hourihane.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO Manager Eddie Howe has admitted Bournemouth will “assess the situation as the window develops” regarding winger Max Gradel.

The post Football Headlines : All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

