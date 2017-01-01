Football Headlines : All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning

​Manchester United want to sign Spain midfielder Saul Niguez as well as Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid with a potential total fee of £145m.

Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian are plotting a £80m bid for Chelsea striker Diego Costa.

Arsene Wenger says he would snub China and has urged Alexis Sanchez to do the same.

Slaven Bilic wants Glen Johnson to make a stunning return to West Ham.

Crystal Palace are keen on Manchester United’s Ashley Young.

Jose Mourinho made two mercy dashes to Portugal last week after his wife was rushed to hospital after complaining of agonising pains.

Ronald Koeman will launch a £50m bid for Virgil van Dijk after making a direct plea to wealthy Everton backer Farhad Moshiri.

Joe Hart wants a return to the Premier League – and Liverpool are on his radar.

Memphis Depay has been told to quit Manchester United this month for the sake of his international career by Holland coach Danny Blind.

Samuel Eto’o is ready to return to the Premier League – with struggling Hull.

Yaya Toure’s agent is heading to England in a bid to resolve the midfielder’s future at Manchester City.

Middlesbrough have asked Everton to keep them informed about Gerard Deulofeu’s situation at Goodison Park.

Arsenal teenager Gedion Zelalem is a target for Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Valencia’s 19-year-old midfielder Carlos Soler.

Carl Jenkinson is weighing up offers from Aston Villa, Swansea and West Ham.

Celtic are ready to make an £8.5m bid for Jordan Larsson.

Liverpool are aiming to beat Spurs to Norwich winger Jacob Murphy this month, then loan him back to the Championship club for the rest of the season.

Sunderland have stepped up interest in Ipswich defender Adam Webster.

Sam Allardyce resumes his touchline rivalry with Arsene Wenger on Sunday, but the new Crystal Palace manager insists their long-running feud was mostly an act – on his part at least.

Tony Pulis is set to make an improved bid of £20m for Manchester United’s Morgan Schneiderlin.

Reading manager still insists Alex Ferguson was wrong to get rid of him as they head to Old Trafford.

Marseille are targeting a loan move for West Ham misfit Sofiane Feghouli.

West Ham are pondering moves for Shane Long and Scott Hogan as Slaven Bilic plans a big January shopping trip.

Newcastle United have set their sights on a loan deal for Tom Cleverley, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fabian Delph also possibilities.

Manchester United have agreed a deal for goalkeeper Dean Henderson to extend his loan at Grimsby for another month.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says star striker Moussa Dembele will not be leaving in January.

The post Football Headlines : All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

