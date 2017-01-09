Football Headlines :All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning

​Memphis Depay is wanted by AC Milan but the Italian giants can’t afford to sign him permanently.

Alessio Romagnoli is still wanted by Antonio Conte at Chelsea but the centre-back will be offered a new deal to stay at AC Milan.

Manchester City’s £28.6m Brazilian star Gabriel Jesus has been spotted dancing to a saxophone player on the streets of Manchester.

Middlesbrough are letting striker David Nugent join ambitious Derby County in a deal worth up to £3m.

Aaron Ramsey spent his day off after Arsenal’s FA Cup third round win over Preston by going for a lively walk of bird-spotting in the woods. He posted a picture on Instagram of him holding a small robin.

Southampton are targeting Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho to replace their want-away captain Jose Fonte.

Arsene Wenger says he virtually banned Danny Welbeck from hanging round the Emirates Stadium and the training ground during his eight-month injury lay-off to stop him getting too disheartened.

Jose Mourinho has claimed he doesn’t have a clue how long Wayne Rooney has left on his Manchester United contract.

Brazilian and Chelsea forward Lucas Piazon says a deal to extend his stay at Fulham is close.

Chelsea star Eden Hazard says he would rather win the FA Cup than the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho believes Wayne Rooney’s wholehearted commitment will see him remain playing at the top for a few years yet. He said: “It depends on him – especially on his brain, on his desire.”

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says he remains open to keeping Memphis Depay at Old Trafford – but won’t stand in his way if he wants a move.

Eddie Howe will ask Liverpool about the possibility of taking outcast Mamadou Sakho or teenager Joe Gomez on loan at Bournemouth for the rest of the season.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino says playing Aston Villa was tougher than one of the top sides in the Premier League.

Ronald Koeman says Everton must use the rest of the season to consolidate seventh spot in the Premier League and implement the improvements needed to match the club’s stated ambitions.

Manchester United have received a big boost with the news that defender Marcos Rojo will return this month after picking up an injury.

Rangers target Emerson Hyndman arrived at Glasgow Airport on Sunday as he closes in on a loan deal from his parent club Bournemouth.

