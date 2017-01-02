Football Headlines : All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Night

​LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea defensive midfielder John Obi Mikel is weighing up a move to Valencia after holding talks with Los Che representatives on Christmas Day.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Pep Guardiola has revealed that Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus has arrived after officially becoming a Man City player.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Belgian wide man Adnan Januzaj says he did not move to Sunderland to get relegated from the Premier League.

SUNDERLAND ECHO

Sunderland manager David Moyes has confirmed he is in contact with owner Ellis Short about potential plans for the January transfer window.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

West Brom are interested in signing Swansea centre-back Federico Fernandez, according to reports in the British press.

Aston Villa frontman Rudy Gestede is on the verge of joining Middlesbrough for £6m.

THE SENTINEL

Middlesbrough are set to make an offer for Stoke playmaker Bojan.

Stoke will offer veteran striker Peter Crouch a contract extension.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes has suggested the club will hand forward Ibrahim Afellay a new deal at the bet365 Stadium.

HULL DAILY MAIL

Robert Snodgrass claims he rejected the offer of a new deal at Hull because it did not give him enough long-term security.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST

Crystal Palace are readying a swoop for Swansea winger Modou Barrow, say reports.

West Brom are hoping to sign Swansea central defender Federico Fernandez for £7m, according to reports in the British media.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST

Pontus Jansson is adamant talks about his future at Elland Road will not detract from his displays for Leeds as the defender prepares to join the Championship club full time.

WALES ONLINE

Galatasaray want to sign Barcelona right-back Aleix Vidal, who has also been attracting interest from Swansea, according to reports.

THE BOLTON NEWS

Andy Taylor hopes Bolton can keep their squad together in the January window in order to aid their bid to win promotion back to the Championship.

THE STAR

Wigan Athletic are hoping to capture Huddersfield midfielder Dean Whitehead.

The post Football Headlines : All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Night appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

