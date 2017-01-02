Football Headlines : All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips Today

​Liverpool have set their sights on Benfica and Mexico striker Raul Jimenez as a potential summer transfer target.

Everton could miss out on Axel Witsel after he was offered a huge money to move to China.

Bayern Munich star Arturo Vidal has fuelled speculation he is joining Chelsea by liking a post linking him with the Blues.

Chelsea have eyes on flying Napoli left wing-back Faouzi Ghoulam.

Jack Wilshere will be offered his new contract by Arsenal this month despite still being on loan at Bournemouth.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hit back at critics who said he was too old at the age of 35 to succeed in the Premier League.

Georginio Wijnaldum has told close friend Quincy Promes: “Come and join me!” at Liverpool.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has backed midfielder Paul Pogba as a potential Ballon d’Or winner.

Swansea are ready to back Paul Clement with a hefty transfer budget to try to spend their way out of relegation.

Stoke are set to land goalkeeper Lee Grant for £1m from Derby.

Sunderland’s Adnan Januzaj says they could be six goals down by half-time against Liverpool on Monday.

Diego Costa admits he was close to leaving Chelsea for Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was spotted furiously gesturing with director of football Txiki Begiristain,

Arsene Wenger has called Olivier Giroud’s scorpion kick against Crystal Palace as the greatest goal he has ever seen at the Emirates Stadium.

Paul Clement is set to be appointed Swansea boss inside the next 24 hours

Demarai Gray has apologised for his hippy crack video with Leicester preparing to discipline the winger.

