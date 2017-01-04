Football Headlines : All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips Today

​Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is ready to bring forward his interest in Sevilla star Steven N’Zonzi to this January.

Marseille have entered the race to sign Manchester United outcast Morgan Schneiderlin this month.

Everton could make Morgan Schneiderlin the club’s top earner, alongside striker Romelu Lukaku on £115,000 a week.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is after West Ham powerhouse Michail Antonio.

Michael Carrick is still waiting for Manchester United to offer him a new contract – six weeks after Jose Mourinho said he wanted him to stay for another year.

Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard is wanted by both Crystal Palace and Brighton as he contemplates a return to English football.

Sam Allardyce has turned to Norwich City’s Robbie Brady to solve Crystal Palace’s left-back problems.

Wilfried Bony played just six minutes during Stoke’s slump in December – but will still snub mega-money offers from China to stay at the club.

Steve McClaren wants to finalise a £4m deal to bring Crystal Palace winger Bakary Sako to Derby.

Dennis Wise is a shock candidate to become the new Gillingham boss.

Brendan Rodgers is desperate to keep hold of hotshot Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, despite interest from West Ham.

Aston Villa have tabled a £3m bid for Nottingham Forest skipper Henri Lansbury.

Leeds will sign Pontus Jansson for £3.6m from Torino this week – then bid £1.5m for West Ham striker Ashley Fletcher.

Sunderland have knocked back West Ham’s move for Jermain Defoe and insisted the forward is not for sale.

Everton could move for Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson if they fail to land Ronald Koeman’s preferred target, Virgil van Dijk of Southampton.

Leicester are ready to step up their interest in Norwich wide-man Robbie Brady once they offload flop winger Bartosz Kapustka, who is yet to play competitively for the Premier League champions since a £7.5m summer switch from Polish side Cracovia.

French side Lille are ready to test the insistence of Antonio Conte that Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi will not leave the Premier League leaders this month.

Manchester United will hold out for a better offer for out-of-favour midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin after rejecting bids from Everton and West Brom.

Liverpool are unwilling to sell midfielder Kevin Stewart and have already rejected a number of approaches for the former Tottenham trainee. Swansea, West Brom and Championship trio Brighton, Newcastle and Aston Villa have all registered an interest in the 23-year-old.

Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has received mega-money offers to follow Oscar to China but his agent has denied claims the 29-year-old has already agreed a four-year deal to move to Valencia.

Wolves boss Paul Lambert wants Championship rivals Blackburn’s Ben Marshall as his first signing.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane insists he has no intention of selling Pepe, James Rodriguez or Alvaro Morata.

Everton are preparing an improved offer for Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin after having a £19m bid turned down.

Swansea City, West Brom, Brighton, Newcastle United and Aston Villa have all made requests to take Liverpool midfielder Kevin Stewart on loan.

Antonio Conte wants to strengthen his Chelsea squad in January with a bid for Atalanta’s £24m Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie imminent.

Watford have offered an initial £8m for Brentford’s Scott Hogan, with West Ham also interested in the 24-year-old former non-league striker.

Antoine Griezmann has dismissed speculation surrounding his future at Atletico Madrid amid continuing speculation he is a transfer target for Chelsea and Manchester United.

Celtic look set to make African wonderkid Kouassi Eboue their first January signing in a £2.5m deal from Krasnodar.

Rangers boss Mark Warburton has made Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral his priority January transfer target.

Rangers target Conor Hourihane refused to commit his long-term future to Barnsley after scoring a stunning late winner against Nottingham

