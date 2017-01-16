Football Headlines : All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening

Chelsea are already planning to make another bid to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata this summer.

Chelsea stand to make a profit of £8.5m on the sale of Patrick Bamford to Middlesbrough despite the striker never playing for the club.

Sam Allardyce has confirmed Crystal Palace have reached an agreement with Arsenal for full-back Carl Jenkinson.

Tottenham are highly unlikely to have Jan Vertonghen available for the trip to Man City.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS Man City are reportedly at the front of the queue to sign Juventus wonderkid Moise Kean.

LIVERPOOL ECHO Leighton Baines believes Tom Davies is showing all the hallmarks of being a “proper player”.

Liverpool could look to raid Italian outfit Sassuolo for their striker Domenico Berardi .

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE Saint-Etienne’s president admits he thought Henri Saivet “would bring more” to his side – and insists the Newcastle United loanee’s lacklustre form may force the Ligue 1 club to reassess their January business.

SUNDERLAND ECHO Sunderland and West Ham have been put off by Leeds United’s £15m valuation of striker Chris Wood

BIRMINGHAM MAIL West Bromwich Albion have not received any bids from Stoke City for exiled striker Saido Berahino

Wolfsburg youngster Anton Donkor is reportedly on his way to Aston Villa.

EXPRESS & STAR West Brom have turned their attention to Jake Livermore after missing out on Morgan Schneiderlin and have approached Hull City with a £10m bid.

Prince Oniangue looks set to be the second recent signing to depart Molineux as boss Paul Lambert performs a U-turn on Wolves’ summer spending

THE DAILY ECHO Southampton’s Charlie Austin has now offered to help his struggling old club Poole Town by giving them use of his box at St Mary’s next month to entertain potential investors.

HULL DAILY MAIL Robert Snodgrass insists he will continue to ignore all speculation over his future after helping Hull City to climb off the foot of the table

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH Blackburn Rovers remain in talks with their three transfer targets who manager Owen Coyle revealed are all under contract at their respective clubs.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST Tom Carroll will undergo a medical as the midfielder prepares to seal his move to Swansea City.

GET WEST LONDON QPR have been dealt a blow in their bid to loan Everton striker Arouna Kone as the Toffees want the London club to pay the majority of his wages.

DERBY TELEGRAPH Derby County defender Farrend Rawson is expected to join Coventry City on loan imminently – but Rams team-mate Charles Vernam will not be following him to the Ricoh Arena just yet.

EVENING GAZETTE Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu is on Middlesbrough’s radar, with the Toffees set to allow the Spaniard to leave Goodison Park this month.

THE BOLTON NEWS Bolton Wanderers have not given up hope of re-signing Sammy Ameobi on loan or landing a new striker before the end of the transfer window.

WIGAN EVENING POST Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom admits he has no idea whether he’ll be able to prise Sam Morsy away from Wigan Athletic on a permanent basis.

READING POST Reading have reported losses of more than £15m for the 2015-16 season.

IPSWICH STAR Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy says yesterday’s Scottish report claiming defender Christophe Berra could leave Portman Road and rejoin his old club Hearts this month is ‘just ridiculous’.

THE STAR Chris Wilder is set to get his wish in the transfer market after admitting Sheffield United are in a rush to strengthen their first team squad.

