Football Papers : All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening

​LIVERPOOL ECHO

Roberto Firmino is loving life at Liverpool and has vowed to stay for “many years”.

Liverpool are on the brink of selling defender Tiago Ilori to Reading for £3.75million.

Ragnar Klavan believes his best form is still to come as the Liverpool defender continues to adjust to life in the Premier League.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Mesut Ozil will visit London Colney on Thursday to be assessed by Arsenal medical staff following a bout of the flu, Arsene Wenger has confirmed.

Simone Zaza’s West Ham career is “over”, Slaven Bilic has confirmed, with the Hammers eyeing up Jermain Defoe as their new first-choice striker.

John Obi Mikel has done a U-turn and decided to leave Chelsea for Chinese Super League club Tianjin TEDA.

Arsene Wenger has backed new signing Cohen Bramall to follow in the footsteps of former Arsenal left-back Ashley Cole and establish himself in the Premier League.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Pep Guardiola will become president of Barcelona when he eventually leaves Manchester City, according to former England boss Fabio Capello.

Daley Blind isn’t worried if the form of Matteo Darmian ensures he spends more time on the Manchester United bench.

Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has joined Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season.

Ligue 1 leaders Nice have been priced out of signing Manchester United outcast Memphis.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Newcastle United are on the hunt to sign Norwich City midfielder Robbie Brady.

Jamie Sterry has returned to Newcastle United after 20 appearances on loan with Coventry City.

SUNDERLAND ECHO

Slaven Bilic refused to be drawn on West Ham’s pursuit of Jermain Defoe, but again praised the striker’s finishing abilities.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

West Brom transfer target Morgan Schneiderlin has been “seduced” by Everton, according to reports in France.

THE SENTINEL

Stoke are closely monitoring the availability on loan of Chelsea’s powerful England U21 midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

THE DAILY ECHO

Claude Puel is facing the biggest gamble of his Southampton tenure as he prepares to field an inexperienced side against Norwich in the FA Cup.

HULL DAILY MAIL

Hull City have confirmed the appointment of Marco Silva as their new head coach until the end of the season.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa will not be allowed to leave the club in the January transfer window, according to reports.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST

Andy Legg has hit out at Swansea City over the decision not to include club legend Alan Curtis in Paul Clement’s first coaching team at the Liberty.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Julien De Sart jumped at the chance to join Derby County on loan until the end of the season.

NOTTINGHAM POST

The American consortium looking to secure a majority stake in Nottingham Forest feel everything is in place for their takeover to happen – and are waiting for the green light to proceed.

THE PINK UN

Alex Neil is under no illusions it will take more than Norwich City’s winning start to 2017 to turn the tide of public opinion.

EVENING GAZETTE

New Middlesbrough striker Rudy Gestede admits he spoke to former team-mate Jordan Rhodes before finalising his £6m move from Aston Villa.

READING POST

Reading have received an injury headache ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup third-round clash at Manchester United with the news winger Callum Harriott is set for a spell on the sidelines.

THE STAR

Centre forward Gary Hooper has been pencilled in to make his eagerly-awaited Sheffield Wednesday comeback next week.

Sheffield United are “close” to securing the futures of on-loan duo Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Daniel Lafferty.

HUDDERSFIELD EXAMINER

Huddersfield Town stand to cash in if former goalkeeper Alex Smithies leaves Queens Park Rangers for Aston Villa.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Steve Cook claimed he had seen “far worse” tackles go unpunished than the one Simon Francis was sent off for against Arsenal on Tuesday.

