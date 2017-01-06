Football Papers : All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening

​LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Tottenham are looking at Fiorentina’s £40m-rated winger Federico Bernardeschi.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa says he’d be banned for five games if he made his opinion on referees public.

West Ham were today preparing to increase their offer for Brentford’s Scott Hogan to £10m.

Stoke City have joined West Ham in the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan this month.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is expected to undergo a medical at Everton later today ahead of his transfer.

Manchester United are not expected to bid for Jose Fonte this month – despite the Portuguese defender asking to leave Southampton.

Benfica defender Victor Lindelof could soon be free to join Manchester United after former club Vasteras confirmed they are hopeful of resolving his transfer dispute.

Pep Guardiola has come out fighting in defence of under-fire Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has back the Reds to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Jese Rodriguez.

Loris Karius gets the chance to re-start his Liverpool career this weekend against Plymouth.

Personal terms have been agreed as Everton close in on a deal for Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.

Liverpool fans are in line to capture a prestigious FIFA Fan Award, after being nominated by football’s governing body for a moment during their Europa League quarter-final with Borussia Dortmund last April.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Alan Judge has denied speaking to anybody about moving clubs this January as speculation heats up about his future at Brentford with a possible move to Newcastle United touted.

Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson has started to prepare for life without Sammy Ameobi following his return to St. James’ Park.

SUNDERLAND ECHO

David Moyes has said that Adnan Januzaj’s versatility gives him welcome options as he tries to keep his squad competitive during an injury crisis.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Tony Pulis is reluctant to part with Craig Gardner, but will not stand in his way if he wants to return to Birmingham City.

West Brom target Morgan Schneiderlin is understood to be set for a medical at Everton.

EXPRESS & STAR

West Brom are waiting for written confirmation from the Cameroon FA before they play Allan Nyom against Derby in the FA Cup third round, although Jonny Evans won’t be risked.

Wolves aren’t interested in signing a centre-back in January – and Paul Lambert has ruled out a move for striker Patrick Bamford.

THE SENTINEL

Bojan is “reluctantly ready to listen to offers” to leave Stoke City after struggling to find a spot in Mark Hughes’ side this year.

Stoke City want West Bromwich Albion to name their price for unsettled striker Saido Berahino.

THE DAILY ECHO

Southampton’s executive director has reiterated the club’s stance that Virgil van Dijk is not for sale.

Jose Fonte has submitted a formal transfer request after turning down the offer of an extended contract at St. Mary’s.

HULL DAILY MAIL

Markus Henriksen says he has a good feeling regarding the future of Hull City after making his loan signing permanent.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Sean Dyche believes returning midfielder Joey Barton has the traits to forge a career in coaching or management when his playing days come to an end.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST

Newly-appointed Swansea City head coach Paul Clement believes he can be the man to solve the Welsh club’s defensive woes.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST

Leeds United are poised to complete the permanent signing of Pablo Hernandez on a deal to the end of the season.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Burton Albion have signed Leeds United midfielder Luke Murphy on loan until the end of the season.

Derby County striker Nick Blackman has suffered a slight setback in his comeback from knee surgery.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Nottingham Forest are proving “difficult to contact”, according to Derby County boss Steve McClaren, as he left the door open to make a second bid for Reds midfielder

