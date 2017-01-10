Football Papers : All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening

LONDON EVENING STANDARD Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share Tottenham plan to resist all offers for their key players as they prepare for interest from Europe’s top clubs this summer.

Chelsea are in pole position to sign Fernando Llorente despite Paris Saint-Germain joining the race for the Swansea striker.

Chelsea decided to recall Nathan Ake from his loan at Bournemouth due to growing concerns over the fitness of Marcos Alonso.

West Ham will resist any attempts from Chelsea this month to sign their top scorer Michail Antonio.

LIVERPOOL ECHO Long-serving Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva admits he faces a dilemma over his future.

Liverpool trialist Cian Harries has returned to Coventry City, but the Reds will continue to monitor his progress.

Ronald Koeman has already been impressed with new signing Ademola Lookman – just days after he joined the club.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has revealed that he doesn’t want Newcastle United loan target Ruben Loftus-Cheek to leave the club on loan.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL West Bromwich Albion will redouble efforts to sign Leicester City’s Jeffrey Schlupp as soon as all avenues to recruit Morgan Schneiderlin have been exhausted.

Aston Villa’s talented U23s have been primed for loan moves away this month and a number of lower-league clubs ready to pounce.

EXPRESS & STAR West Brom have been put on alert by Crystal Palace’s £9million bid for Leicester City’s Jeffrey Schlupp.

THE DAILY ECHO Claude Puel has hinted that Jose Fonte could be left out of the Saints squad until the end of the January transfer window.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH Blackburn Rovers’ parent company Venky’s London Limited (VLL) reduced losses by more than £30m in its annual accounts, in which the owners have once again re-iterated their commitment to the club

Sean Dyche believes James Tarkowski is seeing the bigger picture at Burnley as he continues to wait for a first-team chance in the Premier League.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST The Swansea City future of striker Fernando Llorente has taken a fresh twist with the news Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs on him.

Swansea City have issued a hands-off warning to any clubs planning a January move for star Gylfi Sigurdsson.

FULHAM CHRONICLE Dean Smith admits Brentford cannot afford to ignore the sort of figures being bandied about in relation to Scott Hogan.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST Leeds are bidding to sign Norwich City winger Sergi Canos but the club could be priced out of a deal by the proposed sale of Brentford striker Scott Hogan to West Ham United.

DERBY TELEGRAPH Former Nottingham Forest defender Jamal Lascelles has branded the club a “mess” as the takeover saga continues to drag on.

EVENING GAZETTE Middlesbrough are monitoring the situation of Hull City winger Robert Snodgrass and look set to firm up their interest.

WALES ONLINE Swansea City have been dealt a blow in their bid to land Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber as Bundesliga outfit Schalke 04 confirm they have held talks with the centre-back.

THE ARGUS Brighton winger Kazenga LuaLua is joining Championship rivals QPR on loan for the rest of the season.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO Cherries boss Eddie Howe admits his dwindling defensive resources may force him to consider adding reinforcements to his squad this month.

The post Football Papers : All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

