Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips Today

West Ham want to sign Swansea’s Gylfi Sigurdsson to replace wantaway attacker Dimitri Payet and they will also make a second bid to lure Belgian misfit Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea.

Jose Mourinho will activate an extension to David de Gea’s contract at Manchester United.

Patrice Evra has agreed to join Crystal Palace from Juventus.

Aston Villa have offered Barnsley midfielder Conor Hourihane a big contract.

A Barcelona director has been sacked after claiming Lionel Messi was only good because of Andres Iniesta, Neymar, and Gerard Pique.

Dimitri Payet has threatened to fake injury if West Ham order him to play.

Manchester United winger Memphis Depay is Lyon’s “number one priority” this month.

Football agent Jorge Mendes has been pictured with Tianjin Quanjian president Shu Yuhiu, with Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez a target.

Arsene Wenger has told Mesut Ozil he must start scoring more goals if he wants to fulfil his talent.

Manchester United and Arsenal have missed out on Dayot Upamecano, who has joined RB Leipzig.

Jose Mourinho has taunted Liverpool ahead of their trip to Manchester United on Sunday.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits he does not know when injured midfielder Santi Cazorla will play again.

Tony Pulis reckons his West Brom side have taught Tottenham’s Dele Alli one of the hardest lessons of his life.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes has warned Middlesbrough they will not land Bojan on the cheap.

Aitor Karanka predicts 2017 could be a special year for Middlesbrough’s rising star Ben Gibson.

Tottenham are searching for a £400m naming rights deal as they battle Chelsea and West Ham for crucial stadium sponsors.

Aston Villa have joined Sheffield Wednesday in tabling a £1m bid for Barnsley’s Conor Hourihane.

Cardiff will tempt Aberdeen into a sale by bidding again for Jonny Hayes.

Mark Warburton says he won’t risk Rangers’ future by splashing cash they don’t have in pursuit of Celtic.

Ryan Giggs has described how he believes Zlatan Ibrahimovic has become Manchester United’s new Eric Cantona.

Dimitri Payet was paid a £1m loyalty bonus only last September.

