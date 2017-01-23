Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening

Tottenham are looking at Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia.

West Ham remain interested in signing Hull midfielder Robert Snodgrass, who was left out of the squad at the weekend.

Chelsea trio Gary Cahill, John Terry and Steve Holland went to visit Ryan Mason in hospital.

David Sullivan has vowed to “work around the clock” to secure new players for West Ham as the January transfer window enters its final days.

Marseille are expected to test West Ham’s resolve this week, with an improved bid for Dimitri Payet.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS Kelechi Iheanacho is staying at Manchester City in the near future, according to his dad.

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes has urged Adnan Januzaj to prove his toughness in order to succeed on loan at Sunderland.

Yaya Toure has said that now may be the time for referees to be given video help when it comes to making big decisions.

Man City are still being linked to former Stoke and Blackburn player Steven N’Zonzi, according to reports in Spain.

Man City players have been paying tribute to a former City ballboy who has died of cancer.

LIVERPOOL ECHO Paris Saint-Germain want to sign Adam Lallana as part of a bumper double summer swoop also involving Tottenham’s Dele Alli, according to reports.

Hollywood A lister Will Ferrell was in attendance at Anfield as Liverpool hosted Swansea on Saturday lunchtime.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has called for the club to make a move for Southampton star Virgil van Dijk.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE Andros Townsend will seek clarification on his future this week after being axed by Sam Allardyce from the Crystal Palace starting XI, according to the Newcastle Chronicle.

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for eastern European wonderkids Filip Benkovic and Ante Coric – according to reports in Croatia.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST Garry Monk described talk of domestic and foreign interest in Chris Wood as “stupid speculation” and insisted again that Leeds United would only see arrivals this month after the striker moved to the brink of 20 goals for the season.

DERBY TELEGRAPH Derby boss Steve McClaren says he let Andreas Weimann join Wolves on loan because he had several players in his squad competing for one spot in the first team.

WIGAN EVENING POST Warren Joyce has revealed the club are making slow progress in their attempts to bring Ravel Morrison to Wigan Athletic.

BRISTOL POST Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson is engaged in a race against time to sign a right-back ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

EASTERN DAILY PRESS Sergi Canos could seal a return to Brentford this week with the Bees set to step up their interest in the Norwich City wide player.

HULL DAILY MAIL Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic is being lined up as another loan signing for Hull City head coach Marco Silva.

EXPRESS & STAR Aston Villa are aiming to complete a double swoop for Barnsley duo Conor Hourihane and James Bree in the coming days as boss Steve Bruce targets a late play-off push.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL Contract talks between Chris Brunt and West Bromwich Albion are ‘advancing’ as the 32-year-old moves further into the final year of his current deal.

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce had Barnsley duo Conor Hourihane and James Bree watched one final time ahead of their expected arrivals this week.

WALES ONLINE Swansea City are among clubs showing an interest in Sunderland’s Dutch international defender Patrick van Aanholt, according to reports.

SHROPSHIRE STAR Shrewsbury Town chief Paul Hurst is targeting another centre-forward after admitting his options in attack are still light.

