Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Evening

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS Manchester City could target Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas to replace struggling No 1 Claudio Bravo, according to reports in Spain.

A personal phone call from Pep Guardiola helped convince Gabriel Jesus to sign for Manchester City over other interested clubs.

Diego Simeone’s admission that he will not tie down Antoine Griezmann has been perceived as a boost for Manchester United, who have been linked with the France international.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD Kevin Wimmer is expected to stay at Tottenham after his agent confirmed Spurs have turned down multiple offers for the defender.

West Ham are close to completing the £8m signing of Southampton defender Jose Fonte.

Ben Davies is unlikely to leave Tottenham this month despite interest from Crystal Palace.

LIVERPOOL ECHO Everton’s deal for Ishak Belfodil is hanging by a thread after negotiations between the Premier League club and Belfodil’s agent hit a snag.

Steven Gerrard believes Daniel Sturridge may have to make a “big decision” over his long-term Liverpool future at the end of the season.

Reports in Italy claim Gerard Deulofeu’s proposed loan move from Everton to AC Milan could still happen.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE Newcastle are open to a loan deal for Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend with the option to make it permanent in the summer.

SUNDERLAND ECHO Sunderland are reportedly keeping tabs on Algerian playmaker Ryad Boudebouz, who is currently suffering with a knee injury.

Norwich have revealed negotiations are “ongoing” to let Sunderland target Robbie Brady leave the club this month.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL Aston Villa are expected to confirm the signing of Nottingham Forest captain Henri Lansbury in the next 24 hours.

EXPRESS & STAR Southampton captain Jose Fonte will snub interest from West Brom to join Slaven Bilic at West Ham.

THE SENTINEL Derby County are tracking Stafford Rangers striker Josh Gordon, who has been catching the eye in non-league football.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH Blackburn are set to receive a £150,000 transfer windfall following the sale of former player Martin Olsson to Swansea City.

Andre Gray has dismissed speculation linking him with a move to West Ham, saying “I’m happy at Burnley”.

LEICESTER MERCURY Schalke are not interested in signing Leicester forward Shinji Okazaki on loan this month despite speculation to the contrary.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST Swansea are being linked with a move for Everton striker Arouna Kone as the club continues to assess potential forward options.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST Former Leeds United striker Robbie Keane, who is now a free agent, has quashed talk of a return to Elland Road.

DERBY TELEGRAPH Derby County target Jordan Rhodes is still training with Middlesbrough after the Premier League club rejected two bids for the striker.

NOTTINGHAM POST Nottingham Forest will receive around £900,000 from Patrick Bamford’s switch to Middlesbrough thanks to a sell-on clause inserted into the deal that brought him to Chelsea.

THE PINK UN Reports in Portugal claim Norwich City have agreed a £4.3m deal to sign Sporting Lisbon left-back Marvin Zeegelaar.

EVENING GAZETTE Middlesbrough midfielder Carlos de Pena has emerged as a target for several MLS clubs in the United States.

BOLTON NEWS Bolton Wanderers will be operating a “one in, one out” policy over the remainder of the window due to a transfer embargo.

BLACKPOOL GAZETTE Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer has admitted he may turn to the transfer market to ease the club’s injury crisis.

THE ARGUS Sam Adekugbe, on loan to Brighton from Vancouver Whitecaps, wants to make his switch permanent at the end of the season.

