Football Papers : All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Morning

Chelsea are ready to go head-to-head with Manchester United for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof in the summer.

Yaya Toure insists he would never move to China for money. The Manchester City midfielder wants to stay in England after snubbing a blockbuster offer.

Steve Gibson has rejected a Chinese consortium bid to buy into Middlesbrough.

Sunderland have offered a short-term deal to Joleon Lescott as Patrick van Aanholt closes in on a move to Crystal Palace.

Southampton have made a fresh enquiry for Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini.

PFA chief Ritchie Humphreys insists the incident involving Ryan Mason must be used to ensure players’ welfare is never taken for granted.

Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji is set to be handed a four-game ban – meaning David Moyes will be without thirteen first-team players.

Sheffield Wednesday plan to outbid Aston Villa and pay £8m plus add-ons for Middlesbrough ace Jordan Rhodes.

Juventus star and former Barcelona defender Dani Alves is a target for three Chinese Super League clubs, according to reports.

Marcus Rashford will be handed another Manchester United pay rise next season after winning over boss Jose Mourinho.

Arsenal’s attacking midfielder Gedion Zelalem is set to join Dutch outfit VVV Venlo on loan until the end of the season.

Ryan Mason got engaged to his long-term girlfriend Rachel Peters just 10 weeks before suffering his horror head injury against Chelsea.

Thibaut Courtois says he is happy at Stamford Bridge which is a huge boost for boss Antonio Conte.

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce has won the race for Barnsley’s £3m right-back James Bree.

Arsene Wenger is considering a £34.5m move for Porto’s Euro 2016-winning midfielder Danilo Pereira.

Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani are set for a welcome return to relegation-threatened Leicester after Algeria are knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Middlesbrough owner Steve Gibson has rejected a £50m takeover offer from a Chinese-American consortium.

Ashley Young has asked Jose Mourinho if he can leave Manchester United on loan.

Barcelona have made a surprise check on Falkirk’s 17-year-old left back Tony Gallacher but face competition from Liverpool, Celtic and Manchester City.

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce is keen on loaning Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom.

Derby are interested in signing Villa frontman Ross McCormack.

Everton defender Phil Jagielka will weigh up his options this week with several clubs keen to take him. Everton are monitoring Branislav Ivanovic of Chelsea as a replacement.

‘Acousticians’ have aided the design of Tottenham’s new 61,000-capacity stadium in order to help fan chants sound even louder and more clear, say architectural firm Populous.

Steven Taylor, the former Newcastle defender, will start training with Ipswich Town next week.

Aston Villa are set to complete the signing of Conor Hourihane.

Newcastle have reportedly asked Dynamo Zagreb about Ante Coric and Filip Benkovic as part of a transfer push that could see the Magpies spend £35m before deadline day.

Chelsea are weighing up a move for Newcastle goalkeeper Tim Krul as a replacement for Asmir Begovic, according to reports.

Chelsea’s Pedro says Diego Costa is the team’s star player and one of the very best he’s ever played with.

AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini has revealed he turned down the opportunity to sign for Chelsea and Arsenal.

Brighton have signed Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori on loan until the end of the season.

Rangers star Barrie McKay has been backed to put his RB Leipzig transfer links behind him.

Crystal Palace are close to an agreement with Sunderland to sign Patrick van Aanholt in a deal that could rise to £12m, with Sam Allardyce hoping the Dutch full-back will be the first of two new arrivals this week.

Bournemouth’s hopes of securing goalkeeper Asmir Begovic hinge on Chelsea being able to find a replacement to act as backup to Thibaut Courtois.

Tottenham’s absent star Erik Lamela is struggling to get over the death of his dog Simba as he continues his rehabilitation from a hip injury in Rome.

West Ham are poised to make an improved £8m offer for Robert Snodgrass and still hope to sign the Hull City winger before the transfer window shuts next week.

Crystal Palace are close to finally solving their left-back crisis, with the signing of Patrick van Aanholt from Sunderland.

Asmir Begovic will be forced to put a move to Bournemouth on hold if Chelsea cannot find a replacement goalkeeper Antonio Conte is happy with.

After selling Jose Fonte on Friday, Southampton are also likely to be without Virgil van Dijk for their biggest game of the season in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final against Liverpool.

Liverpool have opened talks with Philippe Coutinho as they look to reward the Brazilian for his scintillating displays this season.

Southampton are watching Molla Wague, the Udinese central defender, and have made an inquiry for Manolo Gabbiadini, but have been put off by Napoli’s £15m valuation of the striker. Watford and Crystal Palace have also considered Wague.

Newcastle appear unlikely to re-sign Andros Townsend despite Crystal Palace seemingly being prepared to sell the winger.

Everton have ruled out the departure of midfielder James McCarthy after he rejected a move to Sunderland.

Marseille are expected to make a fourth offer for Dimitri Payet but still short of West Ham’s £35m valuation.

Watford are interested in Robin Quaison, Palermo’s attacking midfielder, who is also wanted by Birmingham City.

Barcelona have joined the list of mega clubs keeping tabs on Falkirk kid Tony Gallacher.

Lee Clark is set for talks with the Kilmarnock board to discover if he’ll be handed cash to replace Souleymane Coulibaly – with the striker on the verge of a £1m move to Egypt.

The post Football Papers : All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Morning appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

