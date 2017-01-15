Footballer Who Turns 50 Next Month Extends Contract With Club
Former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura, who turns 50 next month, has renewed his contract with Yokohama FC, stretching his record as the oldest Japanese to play professional football. The forward, dubbed “King Kazu” by Japanese media and fans, will take his career into a remarkable 32nd season after agreeing a one-year deal, the J-League second-tier …
