For Burna Boy, its $50000 or no show – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
For Burna Boy, its $50000 or no show
NAIJ.COM
The Nigerian music industry has grown a lot in recent years. Our musicians now earn mind boggling sums for their performances around the world. But sometimes, these musicians exaggerate on the amount of fees they receive for said performances.
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG