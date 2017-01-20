For President Trump, it’s all about America’s interest

“We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies, and destroying our jobs.”

The post For President Trump, it’s all about America’s interest appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

