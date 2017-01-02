Pages Navigation Menu

2016 in review: Manufacturing sector groans under recession weight – Vanguard

Vanguard

2016 in review: Manufacturing sector groans under recession weight
Vanguard
DESPITE expectations of better business environment in 2016, the reverse was the case for operators in the manufacturing sector of the economy. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah. A review of happenings in the sector from …
For real sector, an unreal yearThe Nation Newspaper
Bleak 2016 as manufacturers scramble for survival in 2017Guardian

all 4 news articles »

