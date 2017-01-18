Pages Navigation Menu

Force Telcos to stop unsolicited calls, messages – Subscribers beg NCC

Some telephone subscribers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday, expressed displeasure over the inability of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to stop unsolicited calls and messages from service providers. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had directed that Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) from July 1, 2016, activate the ‘Do Not Disturb’ (DND) facility which […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

