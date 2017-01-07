Ford plant turns ‘cemetery’ as Trump wrenches Mexican autos – Daily Mail
|
Newsweek
|
Ford plant turns 'cemetery' as Trump wrenches Mexican autos
Daily Mail
SAN LUIS POTOSI, Mexico, Jan 6 (Reuters) – Ford Motor Co's abrupt move to scrap a planned $1.6 billion car plant in central Mexico has spooked a network of suppliers who bet on a growing customer base and dramatized the risk that Donald Trump's …
