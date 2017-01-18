Foreign airline operators raise concerns on Kaduna hangers, others

By Favour Nnabugwu

Abuja—Foreign airline operators in a two hours closed-door meeting with the Minister of State Aviation, Capt. Hadi Sirika, yesterday, raised concerns over the capacity of Kaduna International Airport hanger among others issues, following government’s instance on the closure of the Abuja airport for runway repairs.

The meeting held at the Federal Ministry of Transportation headquarters, Abuja commenced by 5p.m., and ended by 7p.m., and was attended by representatives of Ethiopia Airline, Air France, Lufthansa, Turkish Airline, Egypt Air, South African Airways and Emirates Airlines.

Briefing journalists on the outcome of the meeting, the minister said that the international airlines raised series of concerns which he was able to provide about 95 percent answers to.

Key among the concerns include, the capacity of the apron hanger to handle at least seven aircraft at a time, availability of fuel, catering services, boarding gates and communications system.

Also discussed were the various government agencies (Customs, Immigration, NDLEA, Civil Defense, etc) capacity to move to the Kaduna Airport to ensure seamless operations.

He said the Federal Government was committed to making flying into Kaduna, the alternative airport safe and comfortable.

He said, the foreign airlines have also agreed to inspect facilities at the Kaduna Airport ahead of the commencement of operations, assuring them that the government will deliver on the six weeks earlier announced to beat the rains.

He emphasized that the airport would still be closed on March 8, 2017 and open April 19, 2017 and not a day late.

It will be recalled that the government had announced the closure of the Abuja airport for six weeks to fixed the runway that has failed several years back.

The runway repair is estimated to cost N5.8 bullion.

