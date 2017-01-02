Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Foreign man sets Instagram abuzz after he openly declares his love for Bobrisky

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

An unknown man has got many people talking on social media after openly declaring his undying love for Bobrisky. The man wrote to popular relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, asking to be connected to the controversial and self-acclaimed Snapchat king, Bobrisky. According to the unnamed man, he works with America’s National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Foreign man sets Instagram abuzz after he openly declares his love for Bobrisky appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.