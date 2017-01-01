Foreign observers to storm Nigeria over Kanu’s trial
International human rights organisations, media organisation will storm Abuja, January 10, to observe the on-going trial of the IPOB leader and Director of Radio Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu and others. Leadership of IPOB made this known in a statement signed by their Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful. According to the statement, all IPOB members, […]
