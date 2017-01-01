Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Foreign observers to storm Nigeria over Kanu’s trial

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

International human rights organisations, media organisation will storm Abuja, January 10, to observe the on-going trial of the IPOB leader and Director of Radio Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu and others. Leadership of IPOB made this known in a statement signed by their Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful. According to the statement, all IPOB members, […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Foreign observers to storm Nigeria over Kanu’s trial appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.