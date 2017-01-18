Pages Navigation Menu

Foreign reserves hit $25bn

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Business, News | 0 comments

CENTRAL BANK of Nigeria CBN has stated that the country’s foreign exchange reserves are back at the $25 billion mark, for the first time in five months. Data obtained from the apex bank’s website disclosed that the reserves rose to $25,043,149,161 as at December 16, 2016. The reserves, which show the state of the country’s […]

