Foreign reserves hit $25bn
CENTRAL BANK of Nigeria CBN has stated that the country’s foreign exchange reserves are back at the $25 billion mark, for the first time in five months. Data obtained from the apex bank’s website disclosed that the reserves rose to $25,043,149,161 as at December 16, 2016. The reserves, which show the state of the country’s […]
