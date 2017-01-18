Foreign reserves rises to $27.22bn as naira stabilises – BusinessDay
Nigeria's foreign reserve on Tuesday rose to a record high of $27.22 billion from $26.97 billion as at Friday last week, according to the data from the website of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The foreign reserves had depleted to a record low of …
