Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Forex crisis: Expert seeks CBN review of ban on 41 items

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A financial expert on Monday called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to review the foreign exchange restriction placed on 41 items imported into the country. Dr Uche Uwaleke, the Head of Banking and Finance Department, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, made the suggestion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Forex crisis: Expert seeks CBN review of ban on 41 items appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.