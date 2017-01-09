Forex: Gov Bello Lauds Dangote For Promoting Tourism

Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has commended Dangote Industries limited for promoting tourism potentials in Nigeria and especially in Kogi State by sponsoring the state’s 6th Ebira Carnival.

Noting that tourism can make the nation less dependent on Oil, as another avenue for foreign exchange earnings, the governor urged all other corporate bodies and rich individuals to emulate Dangote in the area of promoting culture and the tourism potentials in the country.

Lauding the foremost Nigerian conglomerate for playing a vital role in wealth creation, Bello further reiterated that events such as Ebira Carnival has the capacity to drive economic growth and development through a multiplier effect on others sectors.

He said: “This administration intends to reposition Kogi State as the hub of tourism in Nigeria. We greatly appreciate the roles culture and tourism could play in achieving sustainable development and in promoting social and economic empowerment of citizens. The sub-sector has huge foreign and domestic investment potentials, with wide spaces for small and medium enterprises to thrive. We are grateful to the Dangote Group for its support to the tourism sector in the country and we are also using this opportunity to appeal to other corporate bodies and well-meaning Nigerians to emulate what Dangote is doing, so as for the sector to be vibrant enough to attract foreign exchange into the country”

He added that his administration is planning to tap fully the potentials of cultural diversity in the state as to create more employment opportunities adding that he is ready to support activities that would showcase the beauty of the state’s cultural diversity. He said that with the support of the Dangote Group in promoting cultural heritage and cooperation, Kogi State would become a global tourism destination.

The governor also stated his resolve to grow the employment rate in the by 25 percent annually.

Replying, Honorary Adviser to the President/Chief Executive of Dangote Group Engr. Joseph Makoju, said the Group is committed to partnering Kogi State government in creating employment and opening the state for business. He commended the governor for ensuring a peaceful and conducive business environment.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government Affairs Engr. Abubakar S. Ohere commended his boss the governor, and expressed his appreciation to the Dangote Group for the role they have continued to play in the state, and Nigeria as a whole.

It would be recalled that the President/CE of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote was appointed an honorary member of the State’s Executive Council in 2015, owing to his massive investment in the state and financial empowerment of women in the state. Dangote’s Obajana Cement Plant which is located in Kogi State is the single largest cement plant in sub-Saharan.

