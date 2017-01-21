Forget re-election in 2019 if you don’t repent – Bishop Odutemu tells Buhari, others
The Bishop of Ughelli Diocese (Anglican Communion) Rt. Rev. Dr. Cyril Odutemu yesterday told President Muhammadu Buhari that the deployment of warships, including fighter jets, to the Niger Delta will not stop the agitations in the region. This is also as he declared that President Buhari and other politicians would face hurdles in the 2019 […]
Forget re-election in 2019 if you don’t repent – Bishop Odutemu tells Buhari, others
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG