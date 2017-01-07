Pages Navigation Menu

Forgiveness, Jub Jub’s Song Goes Viral – ZimEye – Zimbabwe News

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Forgiveness, Jub Jub's Song Goes Viral
ZimEye – Zimbabwe News
Hip hop star Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye released a new rap track, “Ke Kopa Tshwarelo which talks about forgiveness that he apparently wrote while still in prison. On the song Jub Jub mentions that “His tears were rolling down his cheeks when in prison …
