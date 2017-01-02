Pages Navigation Menu

Former BBA star, Nando, now a drug addict – Gistmaster (blog)

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Entertainment


Former BBA star, Nando, now a drug addict
This is according to Tanzanian media personality, Joy Lydia Wayodi, who shared a photo of what he looks like now (top right). Nando who competed in BBA the Chase, was expelled after his fight with his fellow housemate and Ghanaian contestant, Elikem.

