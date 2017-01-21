Former Borno commissioner arrested for alleged attempted murder

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

THE Former Commissioner for Information, Home Affairs and Culture, and presently the Publisher/Editor in Chief of National Trail, weekly tabloid based in Abuja, Mr. Inuwa Bwala has been arrested for alleged attempted murder.

Bwala was arrested this week while on his way to office in Abuja by a team of policemen and brought to Borno State Police Command, where he is being detained at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Confirming the incident on Friday, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Damian Chukwu said, “Yes the former Commissioner of Information, Mr. Inuwa Bwala is in my custody.

“He was arrested in connection with a petition written against him by the Deputy Governor of Borno State, Alhaji Usman Mamman Durkwa”.

According to the CP, Bwala’s arrest was pursuant to a Court Order issued by a Maiduguri High Court which said, Bwala, with several others still at large, are to be arrested, because they were among of the accused persons who were allegedly involved in the attack on Usman Durkwa, the then Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation in Marama town in 2015 on the eve of the Presidential elections.

He said, Bwala is likely to be tried by the same Court that sentenced the five earlier accused for the same offence.

Meanwhile, Bwala was still being detained at the Force CID headquarters in Maiduguri, even though, it was gathered that arrangement was on to relocate him to a hospital where he would receive medical attention, as he was said to be suffering from Low Sugar in his system.

