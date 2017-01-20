Former House of Reps Member Accuses Wife of Having Affair with Pastor

Leonard Dilkon, a former member of the House of Representatives, has accused his divorce-seeking wife of sleeping with her pastor and blamed him for the crisis in his marriage. Dilkon made the accusation while defending himself in a divorce suit filed by his wife, Joy, at a High Court in Jos. Joy had asked for […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

