Former House of Reps Member Accuses Wife of Having Affair with Pastor
Leonard Dilkon, a former member of the House of Representatives, has accused his divorce-seeking wife of sleeping with her pastor and blamed him for the crisis in his marriage. Dilkon made the accusation while defending himself in a divorce suit filed by his wife, Joy, at a High Court in Jos. Joy had asked for […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG