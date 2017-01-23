Former Labour Minister Dumps PDP For APC
Joel Ikenya, a former Minister of Labour and Productivity, has announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Mr. Ikenya hails from Taraba and served in the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan. He told journalists on Monday in Jalingo that his defection was informed by the …
The post Former Labour Minister Dumps PDP For APC appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG