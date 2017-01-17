Pages Navigation Menu

Former Man United Manager, Louis Van Gaal Retires From Coaching

Jan 17, 2017

Former Manchester United manager, Louis Van Gaal has announced his retirement from football management after 26 years. The 65-tear-old Dutchman enjoyed tremendous success at Ajax and Bayern Munich but had considerably less success at Barcelona. He joined Manchester in the 2014/2015 season, taking over from caretaker manager, Ryan Giggs and won an FA cup title …

