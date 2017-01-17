Former Man United Manager, Louis Van Gaal Retires From Coaching

Former Manchester United manager, Louis Van Gaal has announced his retirement from football management after 26 years. The 65-tear-old Dutchman enjoyed tremendous success at Ajax and Bayern Munich but had considerably less success at Barcelona. He joined Manchester in the 2014/2015 season, taking over from caretaker manager, Ryan Giggs and won an FA cup title …

The post Former Man United Manager, Louis Van Gaal Retires From Coaching appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

