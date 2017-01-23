Former Minister dumps PDP for APC in Taraba
Sen. Joel Ikenya, the immediate past Minister of Labour and Productivity, has announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Ikenya hails from Taraba and served in the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan. He told newsmen on Monday in Jalingo that his defection was informed by…
The post Former Minister dumps PDP for APC in Taraba appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG