Former Minister of Education dies at 80, laid to rest in Ilorin

The remains of the former Minister of state for Education, Alhaji Saka Saadu, was on Monday committed to mother earth at his GRA residence in llorin, the Kwara capital. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that he died at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Kwara State, on Monday morning. According to the […]

The post Former Minister of Education dies at 80, laid to rest in Ilorin appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

