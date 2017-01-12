Former Mr. Nigeria is engaged again – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Former Mr. Nigeria is engaged again
The Nation Newspaper
Model and Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okolie, is engaged again. This time, to his U.S-based girlfriend, Jessica Nwakah. Recall that in 2014, the actor who reportedly broke up with his London-based girlfriend, Maureen Ezissi, revealed back then that the …
Former Mr Nigeria, Kenneth Okolie gets engaged
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG