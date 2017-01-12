Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Former Mr. Nigeria is engaged again – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Former Mr. Nigeria is engaged again
The Nation Newspaper
Model and Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okolie, is engaged again. This time, to his U.S-based girlfriend, Jessica Nwakah. Recall that in 2014, the actor who reportedly broke up with his London-based girlfriend, Maureen Ezissi, revealed back then that the …
Former Mr Nigeria, Kenneth Okolie gets engagedNigerian Entertainment Today

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.