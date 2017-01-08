Former Niger Governor Abdulkadir Kure Dies at 60 | Govt Declares 3 Days of Mourning

A former governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abdulkadir Kure, is dead. Kure died on Sunday in a German hospital at the age of 60. The Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger, Tanko Beji, confirmed the death of the former two-term governor of the state. Reacting to Kure’s death, Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

