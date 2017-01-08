Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Former Niger governor dies in Germany

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Governor of Niger state, Abdulkadir Kure, has died in a German hospital, a family source told The Guardian on Sunday.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

He was a two-term governor, elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Hi wife, Zainab, was elected twice as a senator representing Niger South constituency between 2007 and 2015.

Details soon.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.