Former Niger governor dies in Germany
Former Governor of Niger state, Abdulkadir Kure, has died in a German hospital, a family source told The Guardian on Sunday.
He was a two-term governor, elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Hi wife, Zainab, was elected twice as a senator representing Niger South constituency between 2007 and 2015.
Details soon.
This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG