Former Niger governor dies in Germany

Former Governor of Niger state, Abdulkadir Kure, has died in a German hospital, a family source told The Guardian on Sunday.

He was a two-term governor, elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Hi wife, Zainab, was elected twice as a senator representing Niger South constituency between 2007 and 2015.

Details soon.

