Former Niger State Governor, Abdulkadir Kure dies at 60

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A former Governor of Niger State, Abdulkadir Kure, is dead. Kure, who was governor from 1999 to 2007 died on Sunday at the age of 60, in a German hospital. His death was confirmed by the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, Tanko Beji. Details later…

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

