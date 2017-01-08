Former Niger State Governor, Abdulkadir Kure dies at 60
A former Governor of Niger State, Abdulkadir Kure, is dead. Kure, who was governor from 1999 to 2007 died on Sunday at the age of 60, in a German hospital. His death was confirmed by the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, Tanko Beji. Details later…
